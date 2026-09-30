DELAWARE - The Delaware State Bureau of Identification will transition fingerprinting services at all locations to new SMART-E Kiosks beginning Oct. 5.
SBI said the new technology is designed to provide customers with a more secure and streamlined fingerprinting while maintaining remote assistance.
The SMART-E Kiosk moves customers away from traditional, staff-operated fingerprinting and uses a secure, remote-proctored system instead, said SBI. A trained remote agent can communicate directly with customers who need help during the process.
The kiosks provide 10-print fingerprint capture, facial image capture, government-issued identification scanning, electronic payment processing and real-time remote assistance.
Before arriving at an SBI location, the state said customers who need fingerprinting services should register and schedule an appointment through the IdentoGO website.
Customers should also obtain the appropriate service code and any required forms or documentation from the agency, employer, licensing organization or other organization requesting the background check. An accepted form of government-issued identification is also required.
The SMART-E Kiosk accepts electronic payments. SMART-E kiosks will be available at the State Bureau of Identification office at 600 S. Bay Road, Suite 1, in Dover and at the Thurman Adams Center at 546 S. Bedford St. in Georgetown. Customers with questions about the new process can contact the State Bureau of Identification at 302-739-2134.