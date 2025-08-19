DELAWARE- As students and teachers across Delaware prepare to head back to the classroom, the Delaware School Safety Center is reminding families about important safety steps that can help children throughout the school year.
According to officials, the center provides resources and training to help schools create safe and supportive learning environments. It is part of the Delaware Emergency Management Agency. Parents and caregivers are encouraged to review safety routines with children before the first day of school.
“Keeping students safe continues to be a top priority for parents and educators,” said A.J. Schall, director of DEMA. “By partnering with local schools, DSSC supports proactive measures that contribute to safe learning environments.”
- Open communication: According to the agency, parents should encourage children to talk about safety, peer concerns or unusual situations. Tools such as SafeDE allow parents and students to report concerns quickly and confidentially.
- Safe routes to school: Officials say, if children walk or bike, parents should help them practice the safest route, avoiding busy roads and using crosswalks.
- Personal safety: Discuss safety practices beyond “stranger danger” and provide a list of trusted adults children can turn to in an emergency.
- Internet safety: The Delaware School Safety Center says to talk about protecting personal information, recognizing online risks and reporting threats.
- Emergency contacts: The agency suggests making sure children know their full name, a parent’s phone number and another contact in case of an emergency.
- Bullying awareness: Discuss kindness, respect and the importance of speaking up about bullying.
- Emergency preparedness: Review school safety drills at home and remind children to stay calm and follow directions.