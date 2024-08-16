DELAWARE- The latest statewide student assessment results suggest ongoing challenges in academic recovery following the disruptions caused by pandemic school closures. According to the Delaware Department of Education, in English language arts, only 40 percent of students in grades three through eight achieved proficiency. The agency says this result was the same as last year. Mathematics proficiency saw a slight increase to 33 percent compared to the previous year. Despite these improvements, the department says proficiency levels remain significantly below pre-pandemic benchmarks, with 53 percent of students proficient in english language arts and 44 percent in mathematics in 2019. High school students, measured by SAT performance, showed mixed results. According to the department, tests resulted in a 1 percent increase in reading proficiency to 45 percent, but a 5 percent drop in mathematics proficiency to 18 percent.
The Delaware Department of Education is focusing on targeted interventions to address these gaps, particularly in early literacy. Seaford School District's third graders with disabilities outperformed their peers statewide. The department says 46 percent of students achieved proficiency. Education Secretary Mark Holodick emphasized the need for continued focus on effective instructional strategies and tailored support to help all students recover and excel.