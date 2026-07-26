LEWES, Del. - Delaware Sea Grant will host a Beat the Heat Resource Fair from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Aug. 5, at the University of Delaware’s Hugh R. Sharp Campus in Lewes.
The event is free and designed for people of all ages. It will feature information on personal health, home energy efficiency and community resources for staying safe during periods of extreme heat.
Delaware Sea Grant and community partners will provide demonstrations and discussions on health and safety during extreme heat, ways to make homes more energy efficient in hot weather, and resources available for heat preparedness and response. The university said attendees can also learn how extreme heat places added strain on the local energy grid and the risks associated with rising temperatures.
“Extreme heat kills more people than any other extreme weather event,” said Danielle Swallow, Coastal Hazards Specialist with Delaware Sea Grant. “In Delaware, extreme heat is becoming more of a topic that people are talking about and wanting more education about.”
Following the event, the UDairy Creamery’s Moo Mobile will be on-site, and a raffle will give a limited number of participants the chance to receive a free scoop of ice cream. A hydration station with food and drinks to help participants stay hydrated will also be available.