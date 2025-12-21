DNREC Grant funding

Delaware’s Division of Air Quality is accepting proposals through Jan. 14 for grants to replace heavy-equipment vehicles with cleaner, lower-emission alternatives. (Delaware DNREC)

DELAWARE - The Delaware Division of Air Quality is accepting proposals for grant funding through the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Fund to help replace heavy-equipment vehicles with cleaner, lower-emission alternatives.

DNREC says eligible organizations, businesses, school districts and other groups may apply for funding to support the purchase of cleaner fuel equipment.

According to DNREC. proposals must be completed and submitted by 4 p.m. on Jan. 14, 2026, to be considered. Applications should be mailed to the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, Division of Air Quality, State Street Commons.

The program aims to reduce emissions across Delaware by encouraging the adoption of environmentally friendly equipment.

Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.

