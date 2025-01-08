DOVER, Del — Delaware is making strides in addressing educator shortages, with a 52% reduction in unfilled school district positions compared to last year, according to the 2024 Delaware Excellent Educator Hiring Practices Survey.
The report reveals that 259 district positions, including instructional and non-instructional roles, remained open at the end of the most recent hiring season. This represents just 2.5% of the state’s total educator workforce, which includes over 10,000 staff members.
Secretary of Education Mark Holodick credited targeted efforts and creative hiring practices for the progress, saying, “Making sure we have talented and experienced educators in our schools is critical for student learning. While our work is not complete, Delaware is leading the nation in these efforts.”
Key Findings
The survey, which analyzed data from Delaware's 19 school districts, highlighted several areas of improvement:
- Instructional Positions: 189 teacher roles remain open, a 47% decrease from the previous year. High school math, secondary special education, and autism certification roles were among the hardest to fill.
- Non-Instructional Positions: 70 roles, including psychologists, occupational therapists, and speech therapists, remain open, down 61% from the previous hiring season.
- School Leaders: Districts hired 69 new school leaders, a 19% drop from last year. Recruitment frequently focused on internal candidates, as well as graduates from Wilmington University and other Delaware institutions.
Innovative Practices Driving Change
Several strategies are being credit for Delaware's success including:
- Yearlong Teacher Residency Programs: Providing hands-on experience and a direct pathway to full-time employment.
- Grow Your Own Grants: Supporting paraprofessionals and others in obtaining teaching credentials.
- Apprenticeship Programs: Removing barriers to entering the teaching profession, particularly in underserved areas.
- Emergency Certification Reimbursement: Covering coursework costs for educators earning certification in high-need areas.
Jay Owens, superintendent of Indian River School District, emphasized the value of these programs: “The yearlong teacher residency program has been an especially valuable asset. Numerous residents from previous years have since been hired full-time. We are also committed to the ARTC program and offer guidance to paraeducators transitioning to teachers.”
Owens also noted the importance of dedicated recruitment roles, saying, “Our talent acquisition and certification specialist has been invaluable in retaining teachers and ensuring they have a positive experience during their first years in the classroom.”
Next Steps
The report recommends further investment in mentorship and professional development to retain educators, along with the development of a longitudinal data system to track trends in recruitment, certification, and retention.
Woodbridge School District serves as a case study for success, having started the academic year fully staffed. Assistant Superintendent Kelley Kirkland attributed this to strong workplace culture and current staff acting as recruiters.
“We know that being fully staffed isn’t just about filling positions but ensuring the right people are in the right roles to maintain a healthy and efficient work environment,” Kirkland said.
With continued investment in recruitment and retention programs, Delaware is poised to further strengthen its educator workforce and address challenges in high-need fields.