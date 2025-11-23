DELAWARE - The Delaware Department of Labor announced a notable increase in the number of medical providers participating in the state’s workers’ compensation system, crediting the recent passage of Senate Bill 164 for the improvement.
The legislation, signed into law by Gov. Matt Meyer in June, amended the evaluation and management reimbursement rate for workers’ compensation claims. The previous rates had fallen below those set by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, leading to a decline in provider participation. Since the law's passage, more than 200 additional providers have joined the system, with the department expecting that number to continue to grow.
“This critical reform expands the number of providers willing to accept and treat workers’ compensation patients,” said Delaware Department of Labor Secretary LaKresha Moultrie. “I’m encouraged to see this legislation delivering immediate results and improving access to high-quality care for Delaware’s workforce.”
SB164 was sponsored by State Sen. Jack Walsh and State Rep. Ed Osienski. Walsh emphasized the importance of restoring balance in the system to ensure both workers and providers are supported.
“For years, I’ve worked to make sure Delaware’s workforce has the fair treatment and access to care they deserve when they’re injured on the job. SB 164 is about restoring that balance – ensuring workers’ compensation system supports both those who power our economy and the providers who care for them,” said Sen. Jack Walsh, prime sponsor of SB 164.
Joseph J. Rhoades, chair of the State of Delaware Workers’ Compensation Oversight Panel, praised the legislation as a collaborative success. “This is just another example of how Delawareans work together to identify and solve problems which improve our Workers’ Compensation system, of which our health care providers are an integral part,” he said.
More information about the program, including how to become a certified provider, is available online.