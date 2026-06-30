DELAWARE -The Delaware Office of Highway Safety is bringing back its Sober Rides program for the July Fourth holiday and America250 celebrations, offering free ride-share vouchers to help prevent impaired driving across the state.
Beginning at noon on July 4, Delawareans can visit MySoberRides.com to claim a voucher worth up to $20 for a Lyft or Uber ride. Once claimed, the vouchers can be used through 3 a.m. on July 5.
The Office of Highway Safety says the program is timed to coincide with holidays that typically see an increased risk of impaired driving. The initiative is designed to encourage people to choose a safe ride home after drinking rather than getting behind the wheel.
According to the Office of Highway Safety, Delaware has recorded 388 impairment-related crashes so far in 2026.
The program has already been used by hundreds of people this year. The Office of Highway Safety said more than 775 Delawareans took advantage of Sober Rides during the Thanksgiving Eve 2025, New Year's Eve 2025 and St. Patrick's Day 2026 holiday periods.
The July Fourth promotion will be the final Sober Rides event until the program returns for Thanksgiving Eve 2026.
People planning to celebrate the Independence Day holiday or America250 events are encouraged to claim a voucher early, as availability is limited.