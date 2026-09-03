DELAWARE - The Delaware Division of the Arts has announced six new appointments to the Delaware State Arts Council.
The new members are Itzel Aguilar of Georgetown, Esther Hofknecht of Dover, and Michelle Kramer-Fitzgerald, Reggie Lynch, Nataki Oliver and Dr. Malcolm Richardson, all of Wilmington.
The council advises Delaware Division of the Arts Director Jessica Ball on arts policy and matters referred by state leadership. Members also promote participation in and appreciation of the arts throughout Delaware.
Aguilar is a first-generation Chicana interdisciplinary artist, muralist and arts advocate from Sussex County. Her work explores identity, ancestry, cultural memory, migration and belonging through painting, illustration, textiles, clay and other materials. She is a Delaware College of Art and Design graduate and is studying Chicano/a Studies at the University of New Mexico.
Hofknecht is a visual and mixed-media artist, writer, storyteller and trauma-informed teaching artist. Her work includes visual art, writing, storytelling and film, with a focus on creativity, lived experience, mental health, neurodivergence and domestic and intimate partner violence.
Kramer-Fitzgerald has served as director of marketing and events for the Delaware Symphony Orchestra since July 2022. She previously owned the arts publicity company Arts in Media and is a contributing writer for Out & About Magazine. She also created and manages the Delaware Arts Info blog.
Lynch has worked in museums in New York, Philadelphia, Los Angeles and Ohio and has returned to Delaware through her role at Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library. Her mother, Nancy Bartoshesky Lynch, was also deeply involved with the Delaware State Arts Council.
Oliver owns The Sold Firm Art Gallery and has worked with emerging and established artists throughout the region since 2017. She founded her Wilmington gallery in 2018 and has curated exhibitions and art spaces for organizations including Bank of America, Delaware State University, Winterthur, The Delaware Contemporary, HBCU Week and the Philadelphia 76ers. She also created a paid 12-week arts program for Delaware teenagers.
Richardson is an interdisciplinary artist, educator, scholar and arts advocate. He currently serves as an instructional coach with Jounce Partners in collaboration with the Wilmington Learning Collaborative and as voice faculty with Elevate Vocal Arts. He is also a professional countertenor and holds a Doctor of Music Education from Liberty University.
“State arts council members are essential partners in how the Division serves Delawareans,” said Jessica Ball, Director of the Delaware Division of the Arts. “They bring lived experience, professional expertise, and local insight that strengthen public stewardship - helping ensure our investments are thoughtful, equitable, and responsive to communities across the state. Their guidance shapes real opportunity for artists and arts organizations, and it helps expand access to the arts for residents in every county.”
Council members are appointed by Gov. Matt Meyer to renewable three-year terms, with terms staggered to maintain continuity in leadership and governance. Delawareans interested in future appointments can apply through the governor’s Boards and Commissions process and list the Delaware State Arts Council as their board of interest.
The Delaware Division of the Arts administers grants and programs supporting arts programming, public education and awareness throughout the state. Its programs are funded through appropriations from the Delaware General Assembly and grants from the National Endowment for the Arts.