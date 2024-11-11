dsf

The Delaware State Fair is a ten-day event at the end of July. (Photo: CoastTV)

HARRINGTON, Del.- The Delaware State Fair is kicking off its 2025 concert announcements with two big names for the Delaware Lottery Summer Concert Series. 

Comedian Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias is set to perform on Sunday, July 20, bringing his unique humor and storytelling to the stage.

Gospel singer CeCe Winans will follow on Tuesday, July 22.

Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday, Nov. 15. 

The 2025 Delaware State Fair runs July 17-26 at the State Fairgrounds in Harrington. More announcements are expected as the countdown to fair season continues.

Kristina DeRobertis joined CoastTV as an anchor and video journalist in August 2024. She has been with Draper Media since 2022 and previously worked as a reporter for WBOC out of the station's Dover Bureau. Kristina holds a degree in journalism and media studies with a minor in digital communications from Rutgers University. 

