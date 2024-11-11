HARRINGTON, Del.- The Delaware State Fair is kicking off its 2025 concert announcements with two big names for the Delaware Lottery Summer Concert Series.
Comedian Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias is set to perform on Sunday, July 20, bringing his unique humor and storytelling to the stage.
Gospel singer CeCe Winans will follow on Tuesday, July 22.
Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday, Nov. 15.
The 2025 Delaware State Fair runs July 17-26 at the State Fairgrounds in Harrington. More announcements are expected as the countdown to fair season continues.