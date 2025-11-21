STATE FAIR CONCERT

The Concert Series is annually one of the Delaware State Fair's biggest draws (Delaware State Fair).

HARRINGTON, Del. — Tickets for the first three shows of the 2026 Delaware Lottery Summer Concert Series go on sale Friday, Nov. 21 at 10 a.m., the Delaware State Fair announced.

The lineup includes:

  • "Weird Al" Yankovic on Wednesday, July 29, performing as part of The Bigger and Weirder 2026 Tour with special guest Puddles Pity Party.

  • Bailey Zimmerman with Chandler Walters on Sunday, July 26.

  • For King & Country on Tuesday, July 28.

The concert series will run July 23–Aug. 1 in Harrington, continuing a long tradition of major acts at the fair. Past performers include Rick Springfield, Ludacris, Riley Green, CeCe Winans, Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, and Gin Blossoms.

