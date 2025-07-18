HARRINGTON, Del. - The annual Delaware State Fair kicks off this week at the M&T Bank Grandstand including a variety of performing artists, mouthwatering food and other fun exhibits to explore and enjoy.
The 10-day event officially opened on July 17, lasting till July 26 and continues to promote the agriculture, education and community of Delaware this year. The fair is the longest running fair in the Delmarva region and is a great way to relax and have some fun during the summer. Tickets went on sale earlier this year on Feb. 28.
Preston Cooper is opening up for country singer and CMA Award nominee Riley Green on July 19. "There Was This Girl" and "I Wish Grandpas Never Died" are songs Green is set to perform on Saturday.
Other performers including CeCe Winans, Gavin Adcock, Russell Dickerson and even rock band Blues Traveler will be taking the stage over the next ten days.
Green's fans can purchase tickets ranging from $83 to $108, with other concert tickets ranging from $40 to $90. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Apart from the concerts, the fair also consists of a carnival for Delaware visitors and residents to soak in the environment around them. Regular price for a wristband, which is valid for all rides, is currently $42.
Other fun activities include a livestock exhibition that requires everyone to be over the age of 5, a culinary contest that comes with a money prize and an arts and crafts class that allows children to be creative.
Usually for gate admission, an adult ticket is $10, a youth ticket for kids aged six to 12 is $5 and for children under the age of five, admission is free. However, if you are looking for a bargain, the fair also has promotional days. If visitors bring 5 non-perishable Food Lion brand items, they get one free gate admission ticket. Similarly, on July 24, all guests above the age of 60 get in for free because of Governor's day. The fair's website has a list of additional promotional days.
Parking in the lots of the fairgrounds is free of cost except for the VIP parking that needs to be purchased according to the day on the fair's website.
More details can be found on Delaware State Fair.