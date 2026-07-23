HARRINGTON, Del.- Whether it's the first time attending, or a family tradition, the Delaware State Fair has something for everyone. The event starts July 23, and wraps up Aug. 1 offering live music, contests and much more.
AMENITIES:
- ADA compliant and family restrooms can be located in the Grove Picnic Area at the north end of the Kent Barn.
- Two nursing mother's station's are available by the Grove Picnic Area. The stations are air conditioned and offer a changing table and seating.
- A sensory vehicle, as well as sensory bags will be available for use. The sensory vehicle, in partnership with KultureCity, is located near the main entrance of the Midway and open daily from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sensory bags are available to borrow and can be picked up at the Administration Building, First aid station and the sensory vehicle.
- The fair offers a variety of food options, including dietary restrictions such as vegetarian, vegan, gluten free and dairy free. Fairgoers may also bring their own food.
- Multiple cooling and shaded areas will be available for use, as well as 10 air conditioned building with seating to enjoy a break from the summer heat.
PARKING:
- Parking at the fair is free. Be sure to check out the available parking lots before arriving.
- Shuttles will be available for parking lots. An exterior shuttle will transport guests between each lot and to the entrance gates of the Fair.
INFORMATIONAL UPDATES:
- All youth under the age of 16 must be accompanied by a sober adult aged 21 and above. For more information about the Fair's unaccompanied minor policy, check the FAQ section of their website.
- Specific items are not allowed into the Fairgrounds. No weapons, illegal drugs, pets, fireworks and any apparel that covers faces are allowed. To see the full list of prohibited items, check the FAQ section.
To explore the whole Fairgrounds offerings, visit the Delaware State Fair's website.