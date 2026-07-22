DELAWARE - The Delaware State Fire Commission says they have appointed Matthew M. Dodds as the next director of the Delaware State Fire School, selecting a veteran fire, EMS and public safety leader to oversee firefighter and emergency medical training across the state.
The State Fire Commission says Dodds brings more than 20 years of experience in fire and emergency medical services, emergency management and public safety leadership at the local, state and federal levels.
He most recently served as a paramedic with Sussex County Emergency Medical Services while also working as a consultant on national security, emergency management and border operations. Before moving to Delaware, Dodds retired from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, where he held executive leadership positions including chief CBP officer and branch chief of operations. During his federal career, he managed national operations, oversaw multimillion-dollar programs and contracts, coordinated emergency response efforts and supported homeland security initiatives, according to the State Fire Commission.
His fire and EMS background includes serving as a firefighter, emergency medical technician, advanced EMT, paramedic, EMS officer, instructor and chief officer in volunteer and career departments in New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware.
"The Delaware State Fire Commission is proud to welcome Matthew Dodds as the next director of the Delaware State Fire School," Commission Chair Ron Marvel said in a statement. "His exceptional leadership experience, commitment to public service and proven ability to build organizations and lead through change make him uniquely qualified to guide the Fire School into its next chapter."
The State Fire Commission says Dodds is a nationally registered paramedic, an International Board of Specialty Certification board-certified tactical paramedic and holds multiple fire service and instructor certifications. He is completing a Bachelor of Science degree in emergency medical care-paramedic administration at Eastern Kentucky University.
Throughout his career, Dodds has received numerous honors, including the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Commendation, the CBP Commissioner's Award, the Firefighter Valor Medal, the EMS Medal of Valor and several lifesaving awards.
As director, Dodds will lead the Delaware State Fire School's statewide mission of providing education and training for Delaware's fire, rescue and EMS personnel. The commission said he will work with local fire departments, EMS agencies and instructors to strengthen training programs, support instructor development, improve firefighter safety and expand innovation to meet the changing needs of emergency responders.
The commission said it will support Dodds as the Fire School enters a new chapter focused on professionalism, accountability, collaboration and continuous improvement while preparing the next generation of Delaware's fire and EMS professionals.