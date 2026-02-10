LINCOLN, Del. - DSP arrested 44-year-old Jose Sanchez for 5th offense DUI and terroristic threatening after an argument with a co-worker in Georgetown.
On Feb. 9, troopers responded to Donovan’s Salvage Works, located at 20269 Donovan’s Road in Georgetown, for a report of a terroristic threatening. According to DSP, Sanchez had threatened to leave, return with a gun, and kill the co-worker.
Troopers learned that Sanchez's car had broken down on Seashore Highway when they spoke with him on the phone. When they located the car, he showed multiple signs of impairment. Troopers also found a sword concealed under clothing on the front seat during an inventory search of the car.
Sanchez was taken into custody without incident after refusing standardized field sobriety tests.
A computer check showed that Sanchez had four prior DUI related convictions and a revoked driver’s license.
He was taken to Troop 4, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3, and was charged with the following crimes.
- 5th Offense DUI (Felony)
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
- Terroristic Threatening
- Driving While Suspended or Revoked
- Driving and Unsafe Motor Vehicle
He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $6,700 secured bond.