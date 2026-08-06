This article has been updated to reflect that state police have located the car involved in the accident.
SEAFORD, Del. - Delaware State Police have identified a car associated with a deadly hit-and-run on July 24 in Seaford. The investigation continues as police work to still identify the driver.
Police said a bicyclist was riding on Woodpecker Road around 2 p.m. on Friday, July 24. At the same time, a car driving on Woodpecker Road was approaching the cyclist. Police said the car hit the bike and drove away.
Police said the bicyclist was 73-year-old Michael Barrett of Seaford. DSP said he died at the scene. The road was closed for four hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.
The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this crash and is working to identify the driver.