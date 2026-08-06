A road surrounded by trees and a field.

Police said a car hit a bicyclist riding on Woodpecker Road around 2 p.m. on Friday, July 24. (Delaware State Police)

This article has been updated to reflect that state police have located the car involved in the accident.

SEAFORD, Del. - Delaware State Police have identified a car associated with a deadly hit-and-run on July 24 in Seaford. The investigation continues as police work to still identify the driver.

Police said a bicyclist was riding on Woodpecker Road around 2 p.m. on Friday, July 24. At the same time, a car driving on Woodpecker Road was approaching the cyclist. Police said the car hit the bike and drove away.

Red car driving.

Anyone with information on the car is asked to call the police at 302-644-5020. (Delaware State Police)

Police said the bicyclist was 73-year-old Michael Barrett of Seaford. DSP said he died at the scene. The road was closed for four hours while the scene was investigated and cleared. 

The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this crash and is working to identify the driver. 

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Jessica Nester joined CoastTV News as a producer in June of 2026. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in marketing. Before officially joining the team, Jessica interned with CoastTV in the summer of 2025.

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