DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning in Dover.
Troopers say on Sept. 7 at 1:20 a.m, police were sent to Bayhealth Kent Campus for a 23-year-old man being treated for a gunshot wound. No injuries were life-threatening.
After the initial investigation, DSP discovered that an unknown car and driver shot at a home in South Governor's Blvd. in Capitol Park where the 23 year-old was struck.
DSP Troop 3 continues to investigate the shooting, asking if anyone has any information to contact Detective S. O’Leary by calling (302) 698-8527.