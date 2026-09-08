Delaware State Police car.

Troop 3 is still investigating the shooting. 

DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning in Dover. 

Troopers say on Sept. 7 at 1:20 a.m, police were sent to Bayhealth Kent Campus for a 23-year-old man being treated for a gunshot wound. No injuries were life-threatening. 

After the initial investigation, DSP discovered that an unknown car and driver  shot at a home in South Governor's Blvd. in Capitol Park where the 23 year-old was struck. 

DSP Troop 3 continues to investigate the shooting, asking if anyone has any information to contact Detective S. O’Leary by calling (302) 698-8527. 

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Brynn joined the CoastTV team in July of 2026. She graduated from Rowan University in May of 2026. As a reporter, she found a passion for the power of communication to highlight voices, stories, and ideas that matter to the community. 

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