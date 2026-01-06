Police investigate shooting that hit occupied home in Frankford

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting in Frankford in which multiple shots hit an occupied home Monday night, though no one was injured.

FRANKFORD, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Monday night in Frankford.

Police said troopers responded at approximately 8:30 p.m. Jan. 5 to Honolulu Road near Kauffman Lane after receiving a report of shots fired. A preliminary investigation determined that an unknown person fired multiple shots that hit an occupied residence.

Five people were inside the home at the time of the incident, DSP said. No injuries were reported.

The Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit is continuing the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact DSP. Tips may also be submitted by private message to the Delaware State Police on Facebook or through Delaware Crime Stoppers.

Tags

Locations

Producer

Olivia Armstrong joined the CoastTV News team as a producer in August 2024. She graduated from Rowan University in New Jersey in May 2024 with a bachelors degree in communications and a minor in journalism.

Recommended for you