FRANKFORD, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Monday night in Frankford.
Police said troopers responded at approximately 8:30 p.m. Jan. 5 to Honolulu Road near Kauffman Lane after receiving a report of shots fired. A preliminary investigation determined that an unknown person fired multiple shots that hit an occupied residence.
Five people were inside the home at the time of the incident, DSP said. No injuries were reported.
The Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit is continuing the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact DSP. Tips may also be submitted by private message to the Delaware State Police on Facebook or through Delaware Crime Stoppers.