The street view of Cedar Drive.

Troopers responded to the 200 block of Cedar Drive around 10:50 p.m. Oct. 14 for a report of shots fired.

LINCOLN, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting in Lincoln that left an occupied home and an unoccupied car damaged Wednesday night.

Troopers responded to the 200 block of Cedar Drive around 10:50 p.m. Oct. 14 for a report of shots fired. According to police, two unidentified suspects fired multiple shots, striking a home with people inside and an unoccupied car. No injuries were reported.

A black and white photo of two people at night with hoods.

According to police, two unidentified suspects fired multiple shots, striking a home with people inside and an unoccupied car. (DSP)

The Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit is continuing to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective L. Coleman at 302-752-3813.

Tips can also be submitted through a private message to the Delaware State Police Facebook page or anonymously through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

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Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She started at CoastTV as a Photographer/Editor, then went on to report in Milford, Milton and Lewes primarily. Now, she is the Managing Content Editor, helping find stories, assist reporters, write for the website and manage digital entities.

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