LINCOLN, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting in Lincoln that left an occupied home and an unoccupied car damaged Wednesday night.
Troopers responded to the 200 block of Cedar Drive around 10:50 p.m. Oct. 14 for a report of shots fired. According to police, two unidentified suspects fired multiple shots, striking a home with people inside and an unoccupied car. No injuries were reported.
The Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit is continuing to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective L. Coleman at 302-752-3813.
Tips can also be submitted through a private message to the Delaware State Police Facebook page or anonymously through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.