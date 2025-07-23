BEAR, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating fraud-related thefts at Tyson S. Sartin Burial Vaults in Bear where customers said they paid for headstones that were never delivered.
Troopers went to the business on July 4 for a report of theft from the past year. The headstone was supposed to be installed in March 2025, according to a signed contract, but as of June the headstone was still paid for but not installed. Police said individuals unsuccessfully tried to contact the business several times.
Police said they have reason to believe there are other customers who never received their orders, paying as early as 2023. The total in unfulfilled payments is estimated at more than $14,500.
The Delaware State Police Troop 2 Criminal Investigations Unit is exploring this case. Detectives ask anyone with further information on the case to contact them.