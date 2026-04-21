REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Delaware State Police is investigating several thefts from cars. Troop 4 detectives say several thefts and attempted thefts from unsecured cars occurred last week in the Sea Air Village community in Rehoboth Beach.

During the night, the suspect, or suspects, either entered or attempted to enter unsecured cars, removed property and fled.

Troopers say people should do the following to prevent theft:

• Lock your car doors

• Keep your windows up when the car is unattended

• Remove valuables from your car or secure them in the trunk when necessary

• Report any suspicious activity by calling 9-1-1

DSP asks anyone with information to contact Detective A. Stimac at (302) 752-3791.

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Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

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