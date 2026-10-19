DELAWARE- Two Delaware State Police K9 officers, Goose and Rookie, will receive protective body armor through a donation from a nonprofit that works to protect law enforcement dogs nationwide.
According to the Delaware State Police, Vested Interest in K9s Inc. sponsored bullet- and stab-resistant vests for both dogs. The organization's announcement says the custom-fitted protective gear is expected to arrive within 10 weeks.
The agency says each vest will feature a personalized message recognizing the people who helped provide the equipment. Goose’s vest will read, “Gifted by Troy, Kathleen and Daisy,” while Rookie’s will carry the message, “This gift of protection provided by Linda G, Phoenix, AZ”.
Nonprofit supports police K9s nationwide
Established in 2009, Vested Interest in K9s Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides protective vests and other assistance to law enforcement dogs and K9s working with related agencies throughout the United States.
The organization reports that it has provided more than 6,677 protective vests, valued at $6.9 million, to K9s in all 50 states since its founding. Private individuals and corporate donors have helped fund the program.
How to support the program
The program is open to U.S. law enforcement and related-agency dogs that are at least 20 months old, actively working and certified. K9s whose protective vests have expired may also qualify.
People interested in supporting the nonprofit or learning about volunteer opportunities can go online.