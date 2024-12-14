DELAWARE - The Delaware State Police Aviation Section has introduced two state-of-the-art Bell 429 Global Ranger helicopters to its fleet, marking an upgrade aimed at improving public safety and lifesaving capabilities, says the state. The helicopters, which arrived on Dec. 3 after a nearly year-long fabrication process in Canada and Tennessee, are the first of their kind for law enforcement use in the U.S. equipped with rear-view cameras.
After operating with a reduced fleet of three helicopters for years, DSP expanded to four aircraft to address maintenance challenges, enhance training opportunities and improve operational reliability. One older helicopter was traded in during the acquisition to offset costs.
“These new aircraft represent a significant leap forward in our mission to serve and protect the people of Delaware. I have no doubt that they will save lives from their very first mission." said Captain Jeff Whitmarsh, DSP Aviation Commander.
The Bell 429 helicopters feature cutting-edge aviation technology, including updated digital gauges, enhanced monitors and a rear-view camera to assist pilots during takeoff and landing. The lightweight interior design improves accessibility and reduces overall weight, contributing to better efficiency.
DSP also prioritized lifesaving capabilities, equipping the helicopters with blood warmers to enable on-board transfusions for critically ill patients. They also include advanced medical equipment such as Zoll Heart Monitors, ventilators, infusion pumps and modern airway management device, says the state.
This upgrade comes at a critical time for DSP Aviation, which transported 526 patients to trauma centers in 2024. Officials expect the new helicopters to support an even greater number of lifesaving missions as paramedics implement the use of whole blood in emergency care.
In line with Delaware’s unique traditions, the tail numbers of the new helicopters— “N2SP” and “N71SP”—reflect the proud history of DSP aviation. These identifiers symbolize the state’s commitment to excellence and attention to detail in its public services.
Captain Whitmarsh added, Our highly trained crews are ready to support law enforcement, fire personnel, ground medics, and the general public. These helicopters enhance our capacity, efficiency, and capability to serve the First State from above.”
The state claims that the enhanced fleet will also provide critical air support to ground law enforcement teams, further strengthening Delaware’s overall public safety infrastructure.