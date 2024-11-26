DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police is investigating a shooting the agency says occurred Nov. 25 on John Clark Road.
According to authorities, troopers responded to reports of gunfire at approximately 12:15 a.m. Police say that an argument involving four unidentified males erupted in the street before shots were fired. An unoccupied home on John Clark Road was struck by gunfire, but no injuries were reported. Numerous shell casings were recovered at the scene, and the suspects fled on foot.
The Delaware State Police Troop 3 Criminal Investigations Unit continues investigating the event and has called on the public for assistance. Officials ask anyone with information to contact Detective M. Keane at (302) 698-8444 or provide tips anonymously via Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333. Tips can also be sent through the Delaware State Police's Facebook page.