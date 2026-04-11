SELBYVILLE, Del. — Ron Gray, a seven-term Republican lawmaker representing Delaware’s 38th District, announced this week that he will not seek reelection in November.
Gray, first elected in 2012, represents communities including Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island, Selbyville and Ocean View. He has served 14 years in the General Assembly.
During his tenure, Gray was known for his bipartisan approach and advocacy for dredging projects in the Inland Bays to maintain navigable waterways and improve water flow in the region.
In recent legislative sessions, Gray co-sponsored measures aimed at expanding tax credits for childcare expenses, increasing penalties for damaging emergency vehicles and establishing the Delaware State Police “blue envelope” program to improve safety during traffic stops involving individuals with disabilities.
Outside the legislature, Gray is a professional engineer and business owner.
Gray is the third House Republican to announce plans not to seek reelection, joining Rich Collins and Charles Postles.
According to the Department of Elections website, Democrat Maureen Madden and Republican Carlie Carey have filled to run for the seat.