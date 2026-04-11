Ron Gray

Ron Gray announced he will not seek reelection after 14 years representing Delaware’s 38th District. Delaware State House of Representatives - Republican Caucus) 

 

SELBYVILLE, Del. — Ron Gray, a seven-term Republican lawmaker representing Delaware’s 38th District, announced this week that he will not seek reelection in November.

Gray, first elected in 2012, represents communities including Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island, Selbyville and Ocean View. He has served 14 years in the General Assembly.

During his tenure, Gray was known for his bipartisan approach and advocacy for dredging projects in the Inland Bays to maintain navigable waterways and improve water flow in the region.

In recent legislative sessions, Gray co-sponsored measures aimed at expanding tax credits for childcare expenses, increasing penalties for damaging emergency vehicles and establishing the Delaware State Police “blue envelope” program to improve safety during traffic stops involving individuals with disabilities.

Outside the legislature, Gray is a professional engineer and business owner.

Gray is the third House Republican to announce plans not to seek reelection, joining Rich Collins and Charles Postles.

According to the Department of Elections website, Democrat Maureen Madden and Republican Carlie Carey have filled to run for the seat.

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Emma Aken joined CoastTV News in July of 2024, after graduating from Penn State with a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and a minor in business. While at CoastTV, she’s reported on everything from breaking news, continued investigative coverage, spot news, development stories and a variety of other local issues.

Emma is currently the Weekend Anchor, producing and anchoring the 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts on Saturdays and Sundays.While at Penn State, she was involved in Penn State Network News, where she grew even more passionate about the news industry. Emma is from Rochester, New York. She loves summer, traveling and spending time with her friends and family. For as long as she can remember, Emma has enjoyed writing, filming and storytelling. She is honored to tell the stories of those along the coast.

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