DELAWARE -Creativity and winter humor were on full display as students across Delaware took part in the 5th Annual Name That Plow contest, submitting nearly 300 entries.
The contest invited students to come up with clever, snow-themed names for state plows, showcasing wordplay and imagination from classrooms statewide.
Three schools were selected as this year’s winners:
“Han Snowlo” — Phillis Wheatley Elementary in Sussex County
“Scoop! There it is!” — Cedar Lane Early Childhood in New Castle County
“No Mo Sno” — Star Hill Elementary in Kent County
The winning names highlight a mix of pop culture references and playful takes on winter weather, reflecting the enthusiasm students brought to the competition.
Organizers say the annual contest continues to grow, encouraging student participation while raising awareness about winter road safety and the equipment used to keep roads clear during snow events.