phillis wheatley elementary school NAM;E THAT PLOW

Students and staff at Phillis Wheatley Elementary School in Bridgeville, DE display their winning name in the annual Name That Plow contest (DELDOT).

DELAWARE -Creativity and winter humor were on full display as students across Delaware took part in the 5th Annual Name That Plow contest, submitting nearly 300 entries.

The contest invited students to come up with clever, snow-themed names for state plows, showcasing wordplay and imagination from classrooms statewide.

Three schools were selected as this year’s winners:

  • “Han Snowlo” — Phillis Wheatley Elementary in Sussex County

  • “Scoop! There it is!” — Cedar Lane Early Childhood in New Castle County

  • “No Mo Sno” — Star Hill Elementary in Kent County

The winning names highlight a mix of pop culture references and playful takes on winter weather, reflecting the enthusiasm students brought to the competition.

Organizers say the annual contest continues to grow, encouraging student participation while raising awareness about winter road safety and the equipment used to keep roads clear during snow events.

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Morning Broadcast Journalist

Matt co-anchors CoastTV News Today Monday through Friday from 5-7 a.m. and regularly produces and anchors CoastTV News Midday at 11 a.m. He was previously the sports director at WBOC from 2015-2019.

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