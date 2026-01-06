DELMARVA — DelDOT is seeking public input on its 2025 State Rail Plan, a long-term blueprint that will guide rail transportation policy and investment across the state for the next 20 years.
The plan updates Delaware’s previous State Rail Plan adopted in 2011 and is required under federal law for states to remain eligible for certain rail-related grant programs. It reflects changes in population growth, transportation needs and statewide planning goals since the earlier plan was completed.
The plan covers freight, intercity and commuter rail services and aligns with other major transportation initiatives, including Delaware’s Long-Range Transportation Plan and State Freight Plan. It was developed in coordination with railroads and other transportation stakeholders.
Among the concepts being studied is a potential rail corridor connecting northern Delaware, such as Newark or Wilmington, with Maryland’s Eastern Shore, with possible stops in Dover and destinations like Salisbury or Berlin. DelDOT blueprints also show a scenario including stops in Milford and Georgetown. Officials stressed the idea remains in an early fact-finding stage and would require years of preliminary work, land acquisition and funding decisions before it could move forward. DelDOT said Tuesday that areas in southern Delaware are certainly on the table.
Milford local Jackie Rice says a rail system is needed.
"Not everybody has a car like I do, and if they need to get a way to get around, it's a little bit more accessible to them and not a half hour away," said Rice. "It would be great for all the people."
DelDOT said any sort of system would require a lot of land and even involve acquiring some private land, something Richard Purzner thinks could be tricky.
"I think it'd be a good idea as long as they don't take my house for tracks."
Transportation officials said no cost estimates are available and emphasized that any future rail expansion would depend on public interest and long-term feasibility but did say they have already received some grant money. If pursued, such a project would likely be decades away from completion.
DelDOT is collecting feedback through an online survey, which is open through Jan. 31, 2026, at 11:59 p.m.