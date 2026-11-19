FENWICK ISLAND, Del. — The Delaware Supreme Court has temporarily paused a lawsuit challenging Fenwick Island's municipal voting laws.
The pause allows state lawmakers time to consider a proposed constitutional amendment stopping corporations and other non-human entities from voting in Delaware elections. Delaware lawmakers passed House Bill 430 in both chambers of the General Assembly during the 2026 legislative session as the first leg of a proposed constitutional amendment. The measure blocks LLCs, corporations and other artificial entities from voting.
The ACLU of Delaware filed its lawsuit in Dec 2025. The lawsuit challenges the town's rules permitting certain corporate entities to vote in municipal elections. The ACLU argues allowing corporations and other non-human entities to vote violates the Delaware Constitution's guarantee of free and equal elections.
A lower court dismissed the lawsuit in May 2026. The ACLU appealed the decision and the Delaware Supreme Court granted the appeal June 10.
“If Delaware sets a precedent for allowing non-human entities to vote, it could have ripple effects nationwide that undermine constituent voting power, which would weaken our democracy,” states ACLU Executive Director Mike Brickner. “We believe the state constitution already prohibits corporations from voting, but the incoming General Assembly has the opportunity to definitively put this issue to rest by passing the second leg of the constitutional amendment.”
The proposed amendment would specify that only individuals are eligible to vote in state and local elections in Delaware. Lawmakers approved the first leg of the amendment in June 2026.
Under Delaware's constitutional amendment process, the proposal must be approved by two consecutive General Assemblies before it can take effect. The second vote could take place during the 2027-28 legislative session.
The proposal is among several voting-related constitutional amendments expected to be considered during the next legislative session. The Supreme Court has not issued a final ruling yet.