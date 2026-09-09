DELAWARE — Delaware's Supreme Court has reinstated a law restricting firearm access for most adults under 21, reversing a lower court decision that had found the law unconstitutional.
The 4-1 ruling Tuesday restores House Bill 451, which generally prohibits people ages 18 to 20 from purchasing, owning, possessing or controlling most firearms.
The decision is the latest development in a legal battle that began after Gov. John Carney signed the legislation into law in June 2022. The Delaware State Sportsmen's Association and the Bridgeville Rifle & Pistol Club challenged the restrictions, arguing they violate the constitutional right to keep and bear arms.
The case centers on whether Delaware can impose additional firearm restrictions on 18- to 20-year-olds, who are legally adults but are treated differently under the law when it comes to most firearms.
House Bill 451 generally prohibits people under 21 from purchasing, owning, possessing or controlling most firearms and firearm ammunition.
There are several exceptions.
The law does not apply to shotguns and shotgun ammunition or muzzle-loading rifles. It also allows people 18 and older who are active members of the armed forces, qualified law enforcement officers or holders of a concealed-carry license to possess firearms.
People under 21 may also possess or control a firearm for lawful hunting, instruction, sporting or recreational activities while under the direct supervision of someone at least 21 years old.
The plaintiffs challenged the law after it was signed by Carney in 2022.
In August 2025, Delaware Superior Court Judge Mary Johnston ruled in favor of the plaintiffs, finding the law placed an unconstitutional burden on the ability of 18- to 20-year-olds to possess firearms for self-defense.
The state appealed the decision to the Delaware Supreme Court.
The Supreme Court disagreed with the lower court's analysis.
The justices said the Superior Court made an error when determining the burden House Bill 451 placed on the constitutional right to bear arms. The Supreme Court also declined to adopt the federal "history and tradition" test that the plaintiffs argued should be used to determine whether the law is constitutional.
Instead, the Supreme Court said Delaware's existing framework for reviewing firearm regulations should apply.
The decision was 4-1 in favor of the state.
Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings, whose office defended the law, called the ruling a victory for gun safety.
"Guns are the leading cause of death for kids and teens in our country and nothing should be off the table to change that," Jennings said in a statement.
Jennings said the restrictions are intended to reduce gun violence, suicide and accidental shootings among young adults while preserving exceptions for hunters, sportsmen and others covered by the law.
The Coalition for a Safer Delaware also praised the decision.
Traci Manza Murphy, the organization's executive director, said the law is focused on firearm access among young adults.
"This is just a law that is focused on keeping young adults safe," Murphy said.
The Delaware State Sportsmen's Association criticized the Supreme Court's decision.
In a statement, the organization said the ruling means 18- to 20-year-olds are being treated as "second class adults" because of the restrictions placed on their ability to possess firearms.
The organization said it is evaluating its options for moving forward.
The case also has implications for young hunters.
After the 2025 Superior Court ruling, Delaware officials said the decision eliminated the direct supervision requirement for hunters ages 18 to 20. With the Supreme Court reversing that decision, the restrictions under House Bill 451 are again in effect.
Several gun stores in Sussex County also told CoastTV they have experienced very significant declines in sales since Delaware's permit-to-purchase law took effect. Store owners said the reinstated age restrictions could further negatively affect their businesses.