Delaware lawmakers are considering making it easier for small restaurants to pass regulations. 

DELAWARE- A new joint resolution has established the Small Restaurant Regulatory Reform Task Force in Delaware. The task force aims to reduce unnecessary barriers imposed by Department of Health and Social Services regulations.

According to the General Assembly, the task force will work to identify specific challenges small restaurants face due to existing health regulations. By June 1, 2026, the group is expected to provide a detailed report outlining unnecessary regulatory barriers, solutions to address them, and recommendations for any state funding required to implement these changes.

The initiative is designed to support small restaurants that impact Delaware’s economy and local communities by streamlining processes and eliminating what the state declares excessive red tape.

Alyssa Baker joined the CoastTV team as a producer in February 2023. She is from Philadelphia. Alyssa graduated from West Chester University with a degree in media and culture. She participated in multiple broadcasting internships while in school, most recently with WPHL 17 in Philadelphia. 

