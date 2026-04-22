DELAWARE- Governor Matt Meyer signed an executive order, on Wednesday, establishing a task force on free, fair and secure elections.
The state said in a release that Executive Order 19 focuses on reinforcing public confidence in Delaware’s electoral process, and safeguards Delaware from unconstitutional federal interference. The executive order highlights a range of potential risks to election systems, including cybersecurity threats, physical security concerns, voter intimidation, disinformation and emphasizes the importance of a coordinated plan and response.
"The U.S. Constitution is clear: elections are run by the states, not the federal government," said Governor Meyer. "That’s a responsibility we take seriously in Delaware, and we will continue to administer elections that are secure, fair, and trusted by the public. If the federal government tries to highjack the will of the people, we will be ready."
The task force will be chaired by Secretary of State Charuni Patibanda-Sanchez and Secretary of Safety and Homeland Security Joshua Bushweller. It will also include representatives from agencies in law enforcement and cybersecurity as well.
"Delaware has long been a national leader in running secure, fair, and transparent elections," said State Elections Commissioner Anthony Albence. "Now, we can build on that strong foundation by increasing coordination across state government and leveraging critical expertise to ensure we remain at the forefront of election integrity and voter confidence."
The state said the task force will meet regularly and provide recommendations to Governor Meyer, including reports ahead of primary and general elections and a post-election assessment. The executive order takes effect immediately.