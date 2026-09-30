DELAWARE - Delaware Technical Community College announced its selection as one of the community colleges invited to join Year 8 of the prestigious Metallica Scholars Initiative (MSI).
The college received a $25,000 grant that will be used to support six HVAC certificate-seeking students at the Terry Campus in Dover.
This is the third year Delaware Tech has received grant funding from the Metallica Scholars Initiative, which has provided a total of $150,000 for workforce training programs at the College.
The non-profit 'All Within My Hands' (AWMH) which is a philanthropic organization created by the members and management of Metallica, recently announced the eighth year of the MSI with its largest grant to date, totaling over $3.3 million.
"We are very grateful for the continued support from All Within My Hands and the American Association of Community Colleges to help us deliver on our mission to respond to the needs of Delaware’s employers through our workforce training programs," said Delaware Tech President Mark T. Brainard. "This investment in our students makes a difference not only for them, but also for our state’s employers."