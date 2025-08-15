Delaware test scores show progress, but a Literacy Emergency Remains
DELAWARE — New teaching strategies are driving gains in some Delaware schools, particularly showing signs of progress in literacy instruction. But, the latest statewide student assessment results are showing some major gaps still remain across reading, writing and mathematics.
According to the Delaware Department of Education, English proficiency in grades 3 through 8 rose to 41%, that's up one point from 2024's test results. Math proficiency climbed to 34%, going up by one percentage point as well. Among 11th graders, SAT reading proficiency increased to 47%, while the math test results held steady at 18%.
Colonial School District’s New Castle Elementary and the Cape Henlopen School District scored highly. The Delaware Department of Education attributes the success to investments in high-quality instructional materials, LETRS training and professional learning communities.
The department says in Cape, multilingual learners scored 21% proficient in English language arts, compared with the 15% state average and low-income students scored 26% proficient in math, surpassing the statewide average of 17%.
Secretary of Education, Cindy Marten, was not pleased with Delaware’s test results. “No one should be satisfied with these scores,” said Marten. “But where educators have the right tools and training, students are making real progress,” she noted. “[The Delaware Department of Education] will keep scaling those strategies statewide until every child can read, write and calculate at grade level.”
Since taking office in January, the Meyer administration has launched a series of reforms to address illiteracy. Those efforts include developing professional learning communities for educators, implementing year-long residencies, the new addition of targeted professional development, more strategic staffing models, early talent pipelines and expanded recruitment methods. The state budget also includes an $8 million investment in early literacy supports.
“These scores must improve,” Gov. Matt Meyer said. “As our administration’s investments begin to reach classrooms this school year, every student must receive a world-class education, and every educator must have the tools to deliver the educational outcomes every Delaware family deserves.”