GEORGETOWN, Del. — The Delaware Department of Human Resources will host its fourth and final statewide career fair of the year Wednesday, Oct. 7, at the Stockley Campus in Georgetown.
The event will run from noon to 4 p.m. and connect adult and justice-involved job seekers with career opportunities in Delaware state government. Registration is open at statejobs.delaware.gov.
The career fair will also include a morning session reserved for invited high school students from across Delaware. Students will be able to learn about career pathways and explore employment opportunities in state government.
The afternoon session will open to the public at noon and focus on part-time, full-time and casual seasonal jobs.
This is the first year DHR has held career fairs in all three Delaware counties.
"A good-paying job is about more than a paycheck. It’s a chance to build a better future for yourself and your family,” Gov. Matt Meyer said. “Whether you’re a student starting your career, looking for a new opportunity, or rebuilding your life after involvement with the justice system, this career fair is about opening doors to meaningful careers and real second chances.”
DHR Secretary Yvonne Anders Gordon said bringing career fairs into communities is intended to make state employment opportunities more accessible.
“We recognize that access and awareness are key to building a talented, diverse workforce, and we want to ensure anyone interested in serving Delaware has the information and support they need to pursue these opportunities,” Gordon said. “By bringing our career fairs directly into local communities, we are making it easier for people to explore careers in public service and take the next step in their professional journey.”
During the afternoon session, DHR will also connect justice-involved job seekers with employment and career opportunities in state government. The effort is a collaboration among DHR, the Delaware Department of Correction and the Delaware Department of Labor.