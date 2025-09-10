DELAWARE- Delaware’s Office of State Planning Coordination will hold three public workshops this month to review proposed updates to the 2025 Strategies for State Policies and Spending.
The workshops will include presentations from state staff explaining how investment areas were mapped and determined, along with time for questions and public input.
The draft document and maps will be posted online Sept. 10 at the 2025 Delaware State Strategies website. Public comments will be accepted through Oct. 10 by email at strategies@delaware.gov or by mail at the Office of State Planning Coordination in Dover.
The final draft will later be presented to the Cabinet Committee on State Planning Issues and the governor for approval.
Workshop schedule:
Sept. 17, Kent County: DelDOT Delaware Room, 500 South Bay Road, Dover. Hybrid option available.
Sept. 17, New Castle County: Route 9 Innovation Center, Multi-purpose Room B, 3022 New Castle Ave., New Castle. In-person only.
Sept. 30, Sussex County: Sussex County Emergency Operations Center, 21911 Rudder Lane, Georgetown. In-person only.
Each session runs from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., with presentations scheduled at 5:45 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.