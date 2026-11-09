DELAWARE - Delaware will receive more than $160 million in federal funding to continue improving health care access and services in rural communities across the state, according to the Delaware Health and Social Services.
The state announced Monday it secured $160,294,521 through the second year of the federal Rural Health Transformation Program. The award builds on more than $150 million Delaware received during the program's first year.
According to the state, Delaware's award represents the fifth-largest percentage increase in funding among states, the 10th-largest increase in total dollars and the fourth-largest increase per capita.
State leaders say nearly 400,000 Delawareans live in rural communities, primarily in Kent and Sussex counties, where shortages of health care professionals and other barriers can make it difficult to access timely care close to home.
The additional funding will support efforts to expand access to care, lower costs, grow the health care workforce and improve services for rural residents.
According to Delaware Health and Social Services, during the program's first year, Delaware moved forward with several initiatives, including a partnership with Thomas Jefferson University to establish the state's first four-year medical school. The program will include clinical education and training in Kent and Sussex counties.
The state also funded four new school-based health centers in Sussex County, which will provide preventive, primary and behavioral health services for students. Nearly $23 million was awarded to federally qualified health centers to strengthen care delivery, improve technology and support workforce development.
Other investments include plans for new Hope Center-style facilities in Kent and Sussex counties. The centers are designed to connect people experiencing homelessness with health care, housing, employment and other support services.
The state says it is also investing in efforts to recruit and retain health care professionals, expand telehealth and remote patient monitoring, improve chronic disease management and reduce administrative burdens for providers.
"A Delawarean’s ZIP code should never determine whether they can afford to see a doctor or get the care they need," Gov. Matt Meyer said. "We are putting these dollars to work by bringing care closer to home, growing our health care workforce and lowering barriers to quality, affordable care."
Department of Health and Social Services Secretary Christen Linke Young said the continued investment will help address longstanding challenges in rural communities, including provider shortages and limited access to nearby care.
Delaware's Rural Health Transformation Program includes 15 projects, programs and initiatives focused on improving health outcomes in rural Kent and Sussex counties.
The program is supported by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, with federal funding covering the full cost of the award.