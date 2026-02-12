DELAWARE- More than $7.1 million in federal conservation funding is headed to Delaware to support water quality improvements, habitat restoration and community stewardship efforts across the state’s portion of the Chesapeake Bay watershed.
The funding, announced by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, consists of 10 grants for Delaware. Organizers expect the grants to attract nearly $3.9 million in matching funds, bringing the total conservation investment to over $11 million.
The grants come from the Chesapeake Bay Innovative Nutrient and Sediment Reduction program and the Small Watershed Grants program. The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation administers both initiatives. Officials say the programs aim to reduce nitrogen, phosphorus, and sediment pollution, improve habitat and support local economies.
Organizers confirm that several Delaware-based efforts are among this year’s award recipients:
The Nature Conservancy secured nearly $990,000 to utilize sensor technology to track nitrogen reductions associated with multi-species cover crops. The effort is expected to cut hundreds of thousands of pounds of nitrogen fertilizer use across 20,000 acres in areas with high agricultural nutrient loads.
American Farmland Trust will receive nearly $990,000 to support soil health practices among row crop and grain farmers.
Ducks Unlimited was awarded more than $1.16 million to restore about 200 acres of wetlands and 70 acres of buffer habitat in targeted areas of the Delmarva Peninsula, work that supports regional wetland restoration goals.
ShoreRivers received nearly $150,000 to work with farmers in the Upper Choptank River watershed. The project will focus on preparing for grassed buffers, wetland restoration, improved nutrient management, drainage water management and erosion control practices.
State and federal partners say the latest funding will help accelerate progress toward regional water quality goals while strengthening conservation partnerships at the local level.