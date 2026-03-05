Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to less than 1 NM. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. &&