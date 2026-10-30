MILFORD, Del. - Delaware Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro is urging health insurance companies and pharmacy benefit managers to help families replace medications destroyed in the Oct. 25 fire at Lulu M. Ross Elementary School in Milford.
The Delaware Department of Insurance said it learned this week, from Health and Social Services Secretary Christen Linke Young and Education Secretary Cindy Marten, that medications stored at the school for students were destroyed in the Lulu M. Ross Elementary School fire. The loss has raised concerns within the department that families could face delays in replacing prescriptions because of insurance restrictions, refill limits and other coverage rules.
In response, the Department of Insurance issued a Domestic and Foreign Insurers Bulletin No. 168 on Oct. 30. The department is calling on health insurers, pharmacy benefit managers, managed care organizations and other prescription drug coverage providers to take immediate action.
“We are asking all entities involved in prescription drug coverage to respond with urgency, flexibility, and compassion. Families coping with this unexpected loss should not face unnecessary delays in obtaining critical medications their children need," said Commissioner Trinidad Navarro.
The department is encouraging insurance companies and prescription drug coverage providers to make exceptions to standard procedures so students can receive replacement medications without unnecessary delays. Recommended steps include allowing early prescription refills, speeding up insurance claims, waiving or accelerating prior authorization requirements and adjusting quantity limits when appropriate.
Insurance companies are also being asked to provide clear instructions to pharmacies and customer service representatives to ensure families receive consistent assistance when requesting replacement medications. Insurers are also being urged to avoid unnecessary paperwork that could delay access to medications children need.