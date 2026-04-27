DELAWARE - As people head outdoors for the warmer months, Delaware officials are urging caution against tick bites, warning that the pests remain active year-round and can carry serious illnesses.
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) and the Department of Health and Social Services Division of Public Health issued a seasonal reminder highlighting simple prevention steps as well as emerging health concerns, including the state’s first confirmed detection of Powassan virus in a tick.
Ticks can be found in wooded, brushy and grassy areas across the state. Although 19 species have been identified in Delaware, only a few commonly bite humans, including the blacklegged tick, lone star tick and American dog tick, according to DNREC.
"The blacklegged tick is the one we worry about most," said State Tick Biologist Dr. Ashley Kennedy of DNREC’s Mosquito Control Section. "It can carry several different pathogens, and in our testing, a much higher percentage of them are infected compared to other species."
Officials say the detection of Powassan virus marks a notable development. While rare, the virus can cause severe illness and, in uncommon cases, death. Unlike many other tick-borne diseases, Powassan virus may be transmitted within minutes of a tick attaching to the skin.
Kennedy said the finding challenges a common misconception about tick safety.
"Powassan virus shows that there’s no safe length of time to have a tick biting you," she said. "Blacklegged ticks, the main vector of Powassan virus in our region, are active year-round."
She noted another key distinction: Powassan is caused by a virus, while most other tick-borne diseases in Delaware, including Lyme disease, are bacterial and treatable with antibiotics. There is currently no specific treatment or cure for Powassan virus.
According to DNREC ticks acquire pathogens by feeding on wildlife such as mice and birds throughout their life cycle. They feed three times, as larvae, nymphs and adults with nymphs and adults posing the greatest risk to humans.
DNREC says tick-borne diseases remain a significant public health concern in Delaware. More than 350 cases of Lyme disease were reported in 2025, making it the most common tick-borne illness in the state. Health officials have also identified more than 200 cases of alpha-gal syndrome since it became a reportable condition in 2024.
"Defending yourself from ticks is not just about comfort, it’s about health," said Division of Public Health Director Steven Blessing. "By following these simple, effective steps, you can protect yourself and your loved ones from tick bites and tick-borne illnesses, ensuring a safe and enjoyable summer."
Officials recommend several precautions:
People should wear long sleeves and pants in wooded or grassy areas and tuck pants into socks to reduce exposed skin. Light-colored clothing can make ticks easier to spot. Avoiding tall grass and staying in the center of trails can also lower risk.
Using EPA-registered insect repellents containing at least 20 percent DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus is advised. After spending time outdoors, individuals should check themselves, children and pets for ticks and shower promptly.
Ticks often hide in warm areas such as armpits, groin and behind the knees. If a tick is found, it should be removed with fine-tipped tweezers by grasping it close to the skin and pulling gently. Experts advise against using heat or substances like petroleum jelly to detach ticks.
Maintaining yards by mowing regularly, clearing leaf litter and creating buffer zones between lawns and wooded areas can help reduce tick presence. Pet owners are also encouraged to use year-round tick prevention products.
Anyone who develops fever, rash or flu-like symptoms within 30 days of a tick bite should seek medical care.
State officials also recommend saving or photographing ticks for identification. People can submit images through the state’s Tick Interaction Report webpage to help assess potential health risks.