DELAWARE -Delaware’s updated Wildlife Action Plan has received federal approval, allowing the state to guide conservation efforts for wildlife and habitats through 2035, according to the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service approved the 2025 Delaware Wildlife Action Plan after DNREC’s Division of Fish and Wildlife submitted the revision last fall. The plan is required for Delaware to remain eligible for federal State Wildlife Grant funding and outlines strategies to protect species and ecosystems across the state.
“The 2025 wildlife action plan revision applies a balanced and comprehensive approach to wildlife conservation where we strive for the principle of keeping common species common and healthy ecosystems healthy at all levels, from small local communities to broader national and international efforts,” said Division of Fish and Wildlife Director Patrick Emory.
The plan is the result of three years of collaboration among scientists, conservation partners and members of the public. It identifies species of greatest conservation need, evaluates threats to their survival and lays out recommended actions to protect them.
A large update in the 2025 plan is the addition of 326 plant species, bringing the total number of species of greatest conservation need to 1,019. Each species is ranked by urgency using a tier system to help guide conservation priorities.
The updated plan also improves public access by offering an online, searchable database and interactive habitat maps. DNREC says this will help planners, conservation groups and people who live there better understand and support wildlife protection efforts.
Climate change remains a key concern, particularly the effects of sea level rise on Delaware’s ecosystems. The plan calls for adaptive strategies to respond to shifting wildlife populations and environmental conditions over time.
“This plan took all of the tremendous effort that went into the 2015 plan, builds on our conservation successes with it, and charts a path forward to guide fish and wildlife conservation in Delaware for the next decade,” said DNREC Wildlife Section Administrator Joe Rogerson.
DNREC says the plan will serve as a roadmap for conservation funding and action, emphasizing collaboration among public agencies and private partners to protect Delaware’s natural resources for future generations.