Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Inland Sussex and Delaware Beaches. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs along tidal waterways. Some roads become impassable. Minor damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur. At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads along tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Although no additional tidal flooding is expected on the oceanfront and Delaware Bay, flooding will linger on back bays including Rehoboth and Little Assawoman Bays for the next several hours. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Coastal Flood Warning means that moderate or major tidal flooding is occurring or imminent. Be prepared for rising water levels and take appropriate action to protect life and property. Follow the recommendations of local emergency management officials. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the National Water Prediction Service at https://water.noaa.gov/wfo/phi for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 27/11 PM 3.6 -1.1 -0.1 None 28/11 AM 4.8 0.2 -0.3 None 29/12 AM 3.7 -1.0 0.0 None 29/12 PM 5.1 0.5 0.3 None 30/01 AM 4.3 -0.4 0.6 None &&