DELAWARE - Delaware's state wildlife areas reopened to hunting and public access at noon Friday, Nov. 27, following the Thanksgiving Day nor'easter. However, significant storm damage and continued flooding have prompted extended closures in parts of Kent and Sussex counties.
According to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control's Division of Fish and Wildlife, portions of the Little Creek and Ted Harvey wildlife areas in eastern Kent County will remain closed to hunting and public access through Sunday, Nov. 29.
The affected areas include:
- Port Mahon, West and Main impoundments at the Little Creek Wildlife Area.
- North and South impoundments at the Ted Harvey Wildlife Area.
DNREC reported significant damage to dikes, destroyed or missing waterfowl blinds and continued flooding that has made boat ramps inaccessible. Hunting and public access outside the affected waterfowl blind areas, including deer and small game hunting, will be permitted, said DNREC.
In Sussex County, car access to the Miller Neck Tract of the Assawoman Wildlife Area will remain closed through at least the weekend. Flooding and multiple downed trees have made Mulberry Landing Road impassable.
Waterfowl hunting and blind lotteries scheduled for the weekend at Miller Neck have also been canceled, said DNREC. However, deer and small game hunters and other visitors may access the area on foot.
The road will remain closed until floodwaters recede and crews can remove the downed trees. DNREC said access to other state wildlife areas may be limited due to lingering flooding, downed trees and damaged or missing waterfowl blinds.
Cleanup efforts began Friday, but officials warned that repairs could take time because of the extent of the storm damage.