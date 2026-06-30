DELAWARE - Gov. Matt Meyer signed the state's 2027 fiscal year operating budget into law June 30, approving a plan that focuses on affordable housing, lowering costs and investing in public education.
"A budget is more than dollars and cents; it's a statement of our values," Meyer said. "Together with the General Assembly, we’ve delivered a budget that helps make Delaware more affordable today while building a stronger future for tomorrow.”
The budget invests almost $200 million in public education, and also invests more than $150 million in the state's workforce, including a 3 percent pay increase for state employees and public school employees, according to the governor's office.
The $6.99 billion budget expands eligibility for the Purchase of Care program, allowing 10 percent more children to access affordable childcare, according to the governor's office. It also adds more than $16.2 million to cover the state share of health insurance premiums for state employees and retirees.
The spending plan includes $65.8 million for retiree health care investments and $72 million to fully fund a post-retirement increase for state pensioners. The budget also funds statewide Medicaid service needs, health services increases in the Department of Correction and direct support professional rate increases.
"We have developed a budget that supports communities throughout Delaware while preserving strong reserve funds, reducing vacancies, and identifying cost savings to ensure long-term financial stability,” said Rep. Kim Williams, co-chair of the Joint Finance Committee. “At the same time, we are making strong investments in public education, healthcare, state employees, retirees, and working families."