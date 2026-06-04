DELAWARE - Delaware Department of Justice Deputy Attorney General Michael H. Tipton has been nominated to be a Superior Court Commissioner for Sussex County, Gov. Matt Meyer announced June 4.
In his current role with the state Department of Justice, Tipton represents the Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Enforcement in civil and administrative matters. According to the Governor's Office, Tipton has over two decades of legal experience including criminal prosecution and civil litigation. Tipton, a Sussex County native, previously served as the deputy district attorney in Colorado and as an assistant public defender in Sussex County.
"Mike Tipton brings a unique combination of legal experience, public service, and leadership to this role,” Meyer said. “Throughout his career, he has served Delawareans as a prosecutor and public defender, demonstrating a commitment to fairness, accountability, and the rule of law."
If appointed, Tipton will replace Alicia B. Howard, who is retiring after serving in the position since 1994. Tipton will require confirmation by the state Senate to be appointed.