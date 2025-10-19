HARBESON, Del. — A Harbeson man is facing felony drug and weapon charges after Delaware State Police say he led troopers on a car chase Saturday afternoon before being arrested with cocaine, cash, and a pepperball gun.
Troopers responded to a report of a man possibly under the influence or experiencing a medical emergency around 2 p.m. Oct. 18 at a business complex on the 22000 block of Dozer Lane in Harbeson. When they arrived, they say they found 36-year-old Ryan Doneker sitting in the driver’s seat of a Honda CR-V.
As troopers approached to check on him, police said Doneker drove off through a grass field and continued south on Indian Mission Road. Troopers pursued the car as Doneker allegedly drove erratically and committed multiple traffic violations along nearby roads.
The chase came to an end on Gravel Hill Road near Doc Frame Road after troopers deployed stop sticks and deflated one of the Honda’s tires. Police say Doneker got out of the car holding what appeared to be a tan handgun but dropped it when troopers ordered him to. The weapon was later identified as a non-lethal pepperball gun.
During a search, troopers found 0.11 grams of cocaine, an icepick, and about $4,700 in suspected drug money. Doneker also showed signs of being impaired, police said.
He was taken to Troop 4 and charged with the following offenses:
Possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony (felony)
Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (felony)
Disregarding a police officer signal (felony)
Carrying a concealed deadly weapon (felony)
Resisting arrest
Malicious mischief by a car
Driving under the influence of a drug
Multiple traffic violations
Doneker was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 3 and taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $24,401 secured bond.