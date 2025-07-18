jungle jims.png

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — Jungle Jim’s water park, mini golf, and batting cages are closed Friday, July 18, due to a power outage caused by a car crash that damaged the park's electricity supply. The popular attraction is expected to reopen Saturday, July 19, at 10 a.m., weather permitting.

Electricity equipment near Jungle Jim's property.

Delaware State Police say they were dispatched to Jungle Jim's around 7:45 a.m. on Friday. Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that sometime during the overnight hours, an unknown car hit a fence and damaged a utility box on the property.

Police say anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Trooper O. Wilson at Troop 7 at 302-644-5020.

Jungle Jim’s, billed as Delaware’s largest water park, spans 16 acres and typically operates from Memorial Day through Labor Day. Regular hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with twilight hours starting at 3 p.m.

An image of the damage that shut down Jungle Jim's power, according to Bill Lingo. 

Guests are encouraged to call ahead for extended availability or weather-related updates.

