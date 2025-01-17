WASHINGTON, D.C. — Delaware U.S. Representative Sarah McBride (D) has been named Deputy Whip for Policy in the 119th Congress, a key leadership role advising House Democratic Leadership on policy priorities and strategies for the caucus.
In a statement, McBride expressed excitement about the new position, emphasizing a continued focus on issues that directly impact American families. “Just as I was in the State Senate, I remain focused on lowering the cost of housing, health care, and child care, and helping families make it through the inevitable challenges of life,” she said.
McBride made history in November by becoming the first transgendered person ever elected to Congress.
As Deputy Whip for Policy, McBride will help shape legislative priorities and guide efforts to address economic and social challenges. This includes crafting policy plans that align with the Democratic agenda.