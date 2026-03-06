DOVER, Del. — The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) is now accepting Transportation Alternatives Program applications through April 17.
TAP is a community-driven program that facilitates the development of nontraditional transportation projects that provide multi-modal transportation options that help reduce congestion, promote healthier lifestyles, and ensure every resident has reliable and sustainable ways to travel around Delaware.
Projects eligible for TAP funding may include:
- Adding pedestrian and bicycle facilities
- Widening of walkways
- Constructing crosswalks
- Increasing ADA accessibility
- Improving non-driver access to public transportation
- Creating safer routes to schools
"Through TAP, DelDOT and our partners can construct sidewalks, bike lanes, strip bike lanes and crosswalks and lighting and so much more," said Secretary of Transportation Shanté Hastings. "Not only is the program constructing important infrastructure, but it is also improving the quality of life for all Delawareans."
Submissions will be reviewed, ranked, prioritized, and accepted by DelDOT and may be judged among different population distribution areas of Delaware. Applicants can apply through DelDOT's website.
For more information on the program or the application process, interested parties are invited to join the TAP Overview Webinar on Thursday, March 12. Details for the meeting can also be found on DelDOT's website.