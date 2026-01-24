SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Delaware Department of Transportation officials and people on the coast share their preparation methods before the upcoming snowstorm.
 
Community members across Delaware are making their final trips to grocery and hardware stores. However, C.R. McLeod, the Director of Community Relations at DelDOT, says they will be fully staffed by later tonight.
 
"We're expected, you know, full staff to report late tonight and begin deploying the plows," said McLeod. "We'll pre-stage them out on roads across the county. So, that when the snow does begin to fall in and accumulate, that our plows are ready to begin both salting and plowing as needed."
 
McLeod says emphasis will be placed particularly on the main roads, some of which were already prepared with salt and brine this week.
 
"Once that snow begins to fall, we will be focusing our efforts primarily on, those those big corridors. 113, Route One, you know, 24, Route Nine," said McLeod. "We really try to dedicate a lot of time to keeping those, those primary corridors at least passable. And, you know, we won't really get out to other roads until after the storm subsides."
 
Carl Kylen made multiple trips to stores, including the Fenwick Island Hardware store, on Saturday and says he feels prepared.
 
"I think we're pretty well covered as far (an) emergency goes. I always figure, if I'm ready for the emergency, the emergency will never happen," says Kylen. "Most of the heating down here is electric. Electric heat pumps, electric baseboards, so if you don't have electric, you're kind of out of business."
 
Sherrie Rizer says she visits the Harris Teeter in Selbyville multiple times a week, but wanted to make one more trip so she would not have to make more as the weather gets worse.
 
"The ice is the only thing, I don't mind driving in snow. The ice, not real thrilled about driving in ice. I try not to," says Rizer.
 
Rizer says her main concerns are that ice could make travel, and keeping the electricity on difficult.
 
CoastTV Meteorologists will continue to track and monitor the severity and the path this winter storm takes as the weekend approaches.
 
Stay up to date on the approaching winter storm with radar and hourly forecasts in the CoastTV weather app, available for Apple and Android.

