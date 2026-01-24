Cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low 18F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..
Cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low 18F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.
Updated: January 24, 2026 @ 9:15 pm
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 1 PM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow with mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations between 5 and 8 inches and ice accumulations around two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern, and southern Delaware and northeast Maryland. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 1 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour during Sunday morning, then the snow mixes with and changes to sleet and freezing rain then to a period of plain rain for some areas Sunday afternoon and evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and rough waters expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Another period of gale force wind gusts possible Monday into Monday night. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for hazardous conditions. &&
Reporter
Drew Bellinger recently joined the CoastTV News team in August of 2025 as a video journalist. Before earning a Bachelor’s degree in Communications from Towson University in 2024, he completed a General Studies Associate's degree program from the Community College of Baltimore County.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Reporter
Drew Bellinger recently joined the CoastTV News team in August of 2025 as a video journalist. Before earning a Bachelor’s degree in Communications from Towson University in 2024, he completed a General Studies Associate's degree program from the Community College of Baltimore County.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.