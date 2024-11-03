MILLSBORO, Del. - DelDOT will close the intersection of SR 20/Hardscrabble Road and Betts Pond Road at US 113 starting at 8 p.m. on Nov. 11 to facilitate the construction of new ramps. This is part of the North Millsboro Bypass Project.
Lane closures will occur on US 113 in both directions overnight on Nov. 11 and 12, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
DelDOT says detours will redirect traffic from SR 20 to US 113 by Governor Stockley Road, and truck traffic on US 9 and SR 20 will be routed to US 113 and US 9. For Betts Pond Road, westbound traffic will be directed to Delaware Avenue to access US 113, and northbound traffic will use Delaware Avenue to reach Betts Pond Road.
This closure is one of many that have contributed to the progress of the bypass project.
The closure is expected to last until the bypass and ramp construction are completed by late summer 2025.